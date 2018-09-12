Billy O’ Brien Stars at New Ross Piano Festival

On Friday, September 28th at 12pm, the New Ross Piano Festival will host a free concert featuring Waterford pianist Billy O’Brien.

Billy began his piano studies at the age of 13 as a student at De La Salle College. He was subsequently awarded an Entrance Scholarship to the Royal Irish Academy of Music to study with Therese Fahy, and went on to complete a BA in Piano Performance in 2015, graduating with First Class Honours.

He spent two years studying with renowned Russian pedagogue Rena Shereshevskaya at the Rueil Malmaison Conservatoire, Paris, where he was recently awarded a Prix de Perfectionnement, and the Prix d’Excellence as the highest placed piano student.



Billy made his concerto debut with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra in August 2016, playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. He has also performed as soloist with RIAM Symphony Orchestra, Wexford Sinfonia and Trinity College Orchestra, in venues such as the National Concert Hall, the National Opera House and Christchurch Cathedral. He has recently given solo recitals at the Triskel Arts Centre, the Cork School of Music, the National Gallery, The John Field Room NCH, and was invited to perform at the Irish Embassy in Paris, as part of their Bloomsday celebrations.Billy has won many awards and has twice represented Ireland in the Dublin International Piano Competition. This is a concert that will not disappoint.

The full programme is available on www.newrosspianofestival.com