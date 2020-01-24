

A good old session at Garter Lane

If there’s one thing the people of Ireland know, it’s a good late-night session. Whether it be a lock-in, or they type of impromptu gathering of old friends and family that only a wedding or a funeral can ignite, the session is the seed that grew Blackwater Babble, the first big theatre show of Garter Lane’s new season.



Presented by BrokenCrow, and starring two well-known actors, Gary Murphy and Irish Times Award nominee John McCarthy, Blackwater Babble is directed by Waterford’s own Joe Meagher.It’s the story of a man who has spent years trying to work out what makes a good session. Every maudlin ballad that killed the night and every table-thumper that saved it! This show invites its audience to head down the river with our scribbler and his younger self while they pick through the songs, fights, memories and obsessions that shaped his life. It is an exploration of regret and memory, masculinity and purpose, set against the changing face of the Irish pub.

Blackwater Babble is the story of a man who spent the best years of his life travelling the Blackwater River and stopping into every pub along the way to observe the singsongs. He became obsessed with the alchemy of the singsong. What made the night and what killed it. But, as he sat in the corner scribbling in his notebook, life and love flowed past him. Now he is sitting in his boat with his younger self, sifting through the notebooks, the songs, the memories and regrets.

Written by Ronan Fitzgibbon, Blackwater Babble has sold out everywhere it has gone so far, including a number of nights in the Everyman in Cork. It’s in Garter Lane in Waterford for just one night – on Saturday February 1 at 8pm. Get your tickets now from Garter Lane’s new and improved booking engine at www.Garterlane.ie