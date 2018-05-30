Blackwater Valley Opera Festival runs this week

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival runs from today, May 29th, through to Sunday, June 3rd with events being held at Lismore Castle, St Carthage’s Cathedral, Salterbridge House and Dromore Yard

Programmed by Festival co-founder, Dieter Kaegi, the centre piece opera at Lismore Castle is Rossini’s ‘L’Italiana in Algeri’/'The Italian Girl in Algiers’ – featuring an Irish and international cast, and updated for the 21st Century.

What’s a strong woman to do when faced with pride, possessiveness, jealousy, passion and chicanery? And what if she has also fallen in love? Isabella’s solution is both brilliant and musically magical. Under the baton of Marco Zambelli, and featuring Javier Abreu, Rachel Kelly, Leonardo Galeazzi, Rachel Croash, Rory Musgrave, Sandra Oman and Rory Dunne, with a set by Slawek Narwid, the opera promises to transport you into another world. A special performance tomorrow (Wednesday) night is being held in support of Enable Ireland (the opera runs until Saturday).

Brilliant women are a feature of the programme as Swiss cellist Nadège Rochat and pianist Dearbhla Collins play music by recently rediscovered Irish composer Ina Boyle at Dromore Yard on Thursday May 31st.



Rising star Máire Carroll, winner of the RDS Collins Memorial Award plays a piano concert at St Carthage’s Cathedral on Saturday, June 2nd.Music in evocative settings is a key feature of the Festival, and Kerry-born, award winning Irish baritone Gavan Ring, accompanied by Denise Crowley, sings Beethoven and Schumann at Salterbridge House on Saturday as part of the series of music in the Great Houses of the Blackwater Valley.New talent meets with international names as the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival platforms the stars of the future, with Irish Heritage Award winners Adam Heron (piano), Maria McNamee (harp) and Rebecca Murphy (soprano) at Dromore Yard on Friday, June 1st.

Opera tickets from €85, and recital tickets from €10 are on sale at 085- 2078944 or

email: boxoffice@blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com