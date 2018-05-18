Breadwinner Exhibition at Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery



Last Saturday, May 12th, the Butler Gallery Kilkenny, in collaboration with “Cartoon Saloon”, launched “The Breadwinner” a multi-media exhibition of the artwork behind new Irish feature animation.

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have been Oscar nominated three times since their beginning, and were thrilled to join with Director Nora Twomey for production of the Breadwinner, a cartoon story of an 11-year-girl growing up under the rule of Taliban in Afghanistan.

The story is based on the best-selling novel be Deborah Ellis and centres on Parvana, a young girl who decides to shave her hair and dress like a boy in order to support her family in the harsh Taliban regime.

Cartoon Saloon now presents original drawings behind this story at the Butler Gallery, showing audiences the multiplicity of sketches and ideas that combine to form an animated feature film. The exhibition runs at the Butler Gallery, The Castle, Kilkenny from now until July 29th and visitors are invited to meet the Animator in Residence, who will present at select times during the run of the exhibition.

For more information and full schedule of workshops and events at the

Butler Gallery see www.butlergallery.com or call 056-7761106