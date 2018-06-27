Brendan Grace Returns To The Theatre Royal

On Saturday, July 7th one of Ireland’s most loved comedians returns to the Theatre Royal for a show that encapsulates his 46 years in the comedy business with all the best bits from his repertoire of comedy hits.

Brendan Grace possesses an uncanny ability to read an audience and these highlights from his decades of stand up will sure to have you buckled with laughter.

A brilliant character actor, his persona “Bottler” is legendary, and his clever interpretation of “The Irish Wedding” is a memorable masterpiece for many of our generation. Although Brendan now lives in the United States with his wife and family, he is delighted to be back touring Ireland and is keen to deliver an exciting and energetic show to the crowds that launched his career. Tickets are priced at €31 and the show starts at 8pm. For more information or to book visit www.theatreroyal.ie or call 051-874402.