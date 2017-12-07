Brian Kennedy for the Hook!

On Friday evening, February 2nd, singer/songwriter Brian Kennedy will host a unique concert at the Hook Lighthouse. The Belfast man’s career has spanned three decades with two multi-platinum selling albums and awards for best male artist and best album and he’s shared

stages with stars including Van Morrisson, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Ray Charles.

By hosting this concert Brian Kennedy joins a number of well-known singers who have all enjoyed hosting audiences in the 800-year-old lighthouse tower, including Maria Doyle Kennedy, Mundy, Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella to name but a few.

For further details and tickets (€30) see www.hookheritage.ie or call 051-397055.

