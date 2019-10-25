CATS at Theatre Royal

Southeastern Theatre Group Waterford make a welcome return to Waterford’s Theatre Royal stage for five nights only from Tuesday 29th October to Saturday 2nd November at 7.30pm nightly with their production of the sensational Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical “CATS”.Southeastern Theatre Group are the award winning and critically acclaimed group that brought the hugely successful sold out productions of Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar (best overall show nomination AIMS 2018) and most recently The Beautiful Game to the Waterford stage. They are delighted to have secured the performance rights for yet another classic for audiences to enjoy.

On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.With “timeless music, spectacular sets, superb cast and orchestra”. Breathtaking choreography and of course the unforgettable ‘Memory’, CATS is a magical musical like no other.

Let CATS thrill you once again, but don’t miss out on a seat – act fast and book your tickets today! “It’s the cat’s whiskers and purr-fect for all ages”.The multi award winning production team includes Director David Hennessy, Musical Director David Hayes, Choreographer Michelle Condon, Set Design Ben Hennessy, Costumes Avril Musgrave & Elaine Tighe, Lighting Eoin Sheridan, Hair/Make-up Christine Hennessy and Stage Manager Brian Collins you can be guaranteed a night of stunning musical theatre that will live long in the MEMORY. Early booking is strongly recommended for what will no doubt be the musical event of the year.

Tickets: Tues-Weds €21, Thurs-Sat €22.50 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie