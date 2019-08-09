

Bleeding Heart Pigeons and His Father’s Voice

On Saturday, August 10th, Central Arts presents a double bill of two of the most unique emerging voices on the Irish music scene: alt-pop outfit Bleeding Heart Pigeons and post-punkers His Father’s Voice.

Bleeding Heart Pigeons are a trio from West-Limerick who forge an enveloping sound with tempestuous guitars, atmospheric synths, and hypnotic hook-driven songwriting.



They’ve been playing together since they were teenagers and were signed to Virgin Records in 2013.On stage, Bleeding Heart Pigeons are powerful force, and they have opened for acts including The Pixies, Andrew Bird, Father John Misty and Beach House. Summer 2019 sees them embark on a run of intimate Irish dates, where they will be performing material from their hotly anticipated follow up to ‘Is’.Joining them on the bill are Post-punk / Indie Pop / Shoegaze outfit ‘His Father’s Voice’, also from Limerick. This is a BYOB event and tickets to see these two great bands are priced at just €10. For more info, check out Central Arts on FaceBook.