Central Arts presents Robocobra Quartet

This Friday the 13th, Central Arts presents one of the most exciting live acts around as the amazing Robocobra Quartet take to the stage at Central Arts on Friday next, February 13th.

Dubbed ‘Fugazi meets Mingus’ and comprising two saxophonists, bass and drummer-vocalist, Robocobra Quartet’s unmatched live performances channel-hop from moments of joy and playfulness to periods of intense fury, earning them invitations to festivals across the world including Latitude Festival (UK), Montreux Jazz Festival (CH), SXSW (USA) and Inversia Festival (RU).



Their self-produced Northern Ireland Music Prize-nominated album ‘Plays Hard to Get’ pulls you like a rag doll through its nine tracks of improvisation-soaked post-punk. Featuring oblique production nods to influences as disparate as modern classical music and sixties pop, the album track ‘Short Stretch of Day’ was recently used in the HBO documentary ‘Game of Thrones: The Last Watch’.

This is a great opportunity to see these exploratory pioneers in the intimate setting of Central Arts; one for people who like their music edgy. This is a BYOB event and tickets priced at just €10 (plus booking fee) are available from www.centralarts.ie. For more info on this and other upcoming events, check out Central Arts on Facebook.