Central Arts presents Ruairí de Leastar

This Sunday September 22 Central Artws presents a night with a unique talent on the Irish Music scene as Ruairí de Leastar and band stop by as part of their National Tour in support of their brand-new EP.



For the past fifteen years Ruairí de Leastar has been honing his craft and enrapturing audiences with his songs of hope and fervent wisdom. He has been an accomplished songwriter from a young age and has fronted many successful bands and duos.

A musician of true passion, Ruairí has shared the stage with acts such as Duke Special, Lisa Hannigan, Jerry Fish, Jack L and Foy Vance.

Support on the night is from award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Myc Sharratt, a hard-working man of the road who has crafted his live show through years of touring throughout Canada, USA and Ireland.

Tickets priced at just €10 (booking fee applies) are available now from Ticketmaster or www.centralarts.ie.

This is a BYOB event and doors are at 9pm with performances starting at 9.30pm sharp. For more information about this and other events taking place at Central Arts, be sure to check them out on FaceBook and give the page a like.