CHAPTERHOUSE THEATRE RETURNS TO CURRAGHMORE

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is excited to present its 2019 open-air tour as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. Throughout the summer, Chapterhouse will be bringing stunning performances to some of Ireland’s most beautiful outdoor venues, in what promise to be among the most enchanting and unmissable events of the season.



The company will twice perform in the gardens of Curraghmore House this summer: staging William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ on Sunday, June 23rd and Emile Bronte’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ on Sunday, July 14th. The setting is as beautiful as any that can stage a play in Waterford and if you’ve yet to attend one of the Chapterhouse productions in Curraghmore, please put one or both plays on your ‘to do’ list. You will not be disappointed!

For further information, visit www.chapterhouse.org