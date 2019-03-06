Chris Kent is “Looking Up” at Central Arts

Cork comedian Chris Kent will bring his sixth solo show ‘Looking Up’ to Central Arts on Friday, March 15th (8pm).

Chris has spent the past year balancing comedy with being a stay at home dad and trying to grow a beard. He has also removed the word “mate” from his vocabulary as it takes too much effort to say in an Irish accent.



TV appearances include the RTÉ 2 panel show, ‘Next Year’s News’, ‘The Craig Doyle Show’ and Conor’s Dad in the hit series ‘The Young Offenders’. In the UK, he has appeared on Russell Howard’s ‘Stand Up Central’ for Comedy Central.On radio he has been a regular panellist for the RTE Radio 1 show ‘The Second Republic’ and a guest panellist on BBC’s ‘The Blame Game’.

In 2010 he was the recipient of the Comedy Smack Down Award at the Galway Comedy festival, and Winner of the Bulmer’s ‘Nuttin’ But Funny’ Comedy Award 2009. Following on from being listed as “One to Watch” in The Dublin magazine’s “Red Hot and Rising” for 2012, Chris Kent was voted as one of the Top Five Irish Comedians by Hot Press Magazine in 2013.



For bookings, visit www.centralarts.ie