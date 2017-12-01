Christmas Craft Fair opens at Garter Lane

The Waterford Christmas Craft Fair opening was held on Wednesday last, with Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan doing the formalities.

Senator O’Sullivan praised the longevity and sustainability of the Craft Fair and noted that being based in Garter Lane and part of Waterford’s Cultural Quarter is an advantage for the future.

She was delighted to see so many local made products from Waterford and the county as well as South Kilkenny and other nearby locations. Senator O’ Sullivan also remarked on the lovely music at the opening performed by violinist Cathy Desmond.



Fresh from a hectic period in the Seanad, which she writes about on News 21, Senator O’Sullivan spoke positively about the venue and said it was great to see the craft fair still going strong after 34 years.It was a testament to the many crafts workers and communities of crafts in the region and showed reliability and sustainability to keep it going on O’Connell Street. She also referred to the efforts of previous crafts people who had passed away in Tramore, including Nancy Twomey of Priest Road.Senator O’Sullivan also spoke about the North Quays development and emphasised the uniqueness of having a river that’s labelled as a nature reserve flowing through our city.She recommended the latest trend of making cities like Waterford a living city and how the O’Connell Streer Cultural Quarter embodies that idea, with new nice apartments over shops such as Frank English’s: more of this would be welcome in the future and with cultural centres like Garter Lane, make it more liveable.In the past people lived over retail and now this trend could well be revived again and she would do so herself if she were older and having all facilities nearby in the city.She also raised the Tech university demand and how we needed it to keep the brains of the young that we have local and not see them go elsewhere not to return.Retiring Garter Lane Director Caroline Senior said she’d bought plenty of items over the years and was looking forward to hosting another successful craft fair between now and Christmas.* See Encore 1 for further coverage