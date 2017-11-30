Christmas Music in Waterford

This Christmas, there’s an abundance of live music events and performances happening in

Waterford city.

From harmonious choirs to live swing bands, there’s an array of Christmas concerts to attend, so here’s our unique Christmas music guide below to find the right show to put you in the holiday spirit.

WIT Music School’s Christmas Concert in aid of Focus Ireland

The WIT Department of Creative & Performing Arts BA Music will celebrate its annual Chrismtas concert on Thursday, November 30th at he College St Chapel at 7pm. More than 40 musicians will perform a variety of genres free of charge, with voluntary audience donations going to Focus Ireland

Special performances not to be missed include an arrangement of “City of Stars” from the movie ‘La La Land’ by The WIT Chamber Choir, directed by Bridget Knowles, and accompanied by Dr Marian Ingoldsby.

The WIT jazz ensemble will also perform jazz classics such as ‘Watermelon Man’ by Herbie Hancock and ‘I just wanna make love to you’ with soloist Luke Donnelly, written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters. The entire concert The is organised, promoted and performed by the BA (Honours) Music students.

“It is a family friendly event, with an early start and great variety in the music played.” It is a wonderful opportunity to listen to the hard work and talent of Waterford’s budding musicians, as well as generate much needed funds for Focus Ireland, who have been working with homeless in Waterford for last 15 years. Arrive early to be seated.

WIT Choral Programme: The Magic of Christmas

WIT Choral Programme present ‘The Magic of Christmas’ at the College St Campus Chapel on Thursday 14th December at 7pm. The WIT choral programme includes six choirs of varying ages, who have performed both nationally and internationally, with the Senior Choir last year winning “national Choir of the Year” at the Navan Choral Festival.

All six choirs from the choral programme will sing carols and Christmas favourites individually before joining together for a spectacular concert finale. Admission €5 with Under 12s free.

Christmas at the Theatre Royal

Christmas Crooners

Guaranteed to get you in the Christmas mood is Chrsitmas Crooners, an evening of old school Christmas cheer, with performances of well known Christmas hits by the likes of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Frank Sintara. Now in its 10th record breaking year, “Christmas Crooners” includes a stellar cast of West end singers, backed by a superbly animated swing band, The Jazz All-Stars. Staged in the warm and delightful style of the famous Andy Williams Christmas Shows, this brilliant production comes complete with Christmas Trees, a Rocking Chair and even a warm fireplace to the Theatre Royal on December 11th at 8pm. Call 051-874404 or see www.theatreroyal.ie. Price €22/€20 (concession).

Vladimir’s Viennese Christmas

Now resident in Ireland for more than 10 years, Vladimir Jablokov has established himself as one of the brightest young stars on the Irish classical scene.



On December 18th, the sensational violinist will bring a seasonal glow to the Theatre Royal with a beautiful selection of melodies from the Romantic era as well as Christmas favourites such as ‘The Carol of the Belles’ or ‘O Holy Night’, performed in wonderful new arrangements. Special guest soprano Claudia Boyle will also join Vladimir on stage as well as star tenor Sean Costello, as well as many members of the multi-talented Jablokov family.

Call 051-874402 or see www.theatreroyal.ie. Prices: Stalls, dress Circle & Upper Circle Rows A,B & C: €32/ €29 (conc); Upper Circle Rows D&E (€20).

The Waterford Pantomime: Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

Waterford Panto Society presents the fairest Panto of them all -“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the Theatre Royal, this December.

With superb lighting, costumes, scenery and even a full live band, this year’s panto will guarantee to an evening of festive, family friendly fun. With well known panto stars such as Tony Corcoran and Paula Weldon dazzling on stage, as well as Waterford’s own panto Star Richie Hayes adding a unique twist to an old fairytale, Snow white and The Seven Dwarves will not disappoint. As before, there will be an autism friendly performance of the Christmas Pantomime on Thursday December 7th at the earlier time of 7pm. The panto runs from Saturday through to December 30th so see www.theatreroyal.ie or call 051-874402 for prices.

Central Library: Christmas Across Europe

All members of the community, of all different faiths are invited to the Central Library on December 14th from 11am-12pm for a ‘Christmas across Europe’ musical celebration. The Bealtaine choir will perform well known Christmas carols, and a side of minced pies will accompany this free event. Hosted by the Europe Direct Information Centre, call 0761-102975 for more information.

Choral Performances in Waterford city

The wonderful Trinity Gospel Choir will perform festive singsongs across the city this December. You can hear their beautiful harmonies at the Winter Snowglobe on December 3rd at 6.30pm, as part of Winterval Festival, at Ardkeen Stores on December 17th , or at UHW on December 18th where they will perform a Christmas singalong for Waterford Healing Arts Trust.

Voci Ladies Choir present ‘Tis the Season’, a Christmas concert at St Patrick’s Gateway Centre on Saturday, December 9th at 8pm with guests, the WIT Wind Band and WIT Concert Strings. Tickets are €10 (€8 on concession) and are available on the door and from any choir member.

Meanwhile, the Waterford Centre of Music Choir, comprised of over 40 children, will offer a performance of Christmas favourites at Winterval in Saturday, December 16th at 1.30pm in Cathedral Square.