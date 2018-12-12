Christmas Week at Central Arts



Central Arts has announced its much-anticipated line-up for Christmas week, and as ever they’ve got some serious treats in store for anyone who likes music, dancing and good times!Kicking off the season on December 23rd, Electronic will feature an amazing techno line-up , including Waterford superstar Cailín, ‘SexShop’ Dave and up-and-comer Brian Jiggz. With the holidays started and friends home from near and far, this is the night that’ll really get the party season going.St Stephen’s Night (December 26th) sees the return of the Retro Disco Fool’s Gold, which this year featuring DJ Christy O’Reilly, a man with impeccable taste who’ll be making selections from the eighties, nineties and noughties; floor-fillers with an electro flavour.



Those of you who have been to a Stephen’s night disco at Central Arts before will know what to expect – a great night of retro hits that will make it impossible to sit down! The dancing continues on Saturday, December 29th with none other than Waterford legends Necksnapper – electronic producers Travis Bickle (Mark White of King Kong Company) and Greski 9000. During their residency at the now-defunct Waterford club institution Musiklab, these guys created a serious reputation for aggressive quirky techno throughout the early 2000s, during which time they supported a host of international djs including Adam Beyer, Marco Corola, Vitalic, Space djs, Umek and Billy Nasty. Necksnapper have played at clubs and venues throughout the country with highlights including an appearances at Global Gathering, Temple Bar Music Centre and Sir Henry’s.



With sets that are 50% DJ and 50% live these guys are sure to raise the roof with support coming from fellow Waterfordian, the one-and-only Leafeater.Finishing up a hectic season on New Year’s Eve, there’ll be a change of pace but another dancefloor filler thanks to The Indie Disco, a favourite with music lovers, trend setters, the well dressed, hipsters and the cool! This Indie Disco will this time feature the expert selections of two OpenTempo DJs, Skye and Daveyboy. You can expect indie anthems and floor-fillers with tracks from the past and present from the likes of Oasis, Blur, Stone Roses, Suede, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, The Pixies, Nirvana, The Happy Mondays and many more.All events are powered by Central Arts state-of-the-art Pioneer XY Series PA so are sure so the sound will be absolutely superb!

Tickets for all events priced at €12, available at the door (subject to availability) or

in advance online from www.centralarts.ie. All events are BYOB so as always, make

for a great value night out!