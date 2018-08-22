City Gears Up for Waterford Walls 2018

Visitors to Waterford and natives alike are looking forward to the fourth year of wall décor which is kicking off in the form of the Waterford Walls 2018 Street Art Festival. The unique and celebrated street art festival began its journey of transforming Waterford city into an “open air gallery” in 2015.

Street artists from all different backgrounds, with different visions, travel from all around the world to transform different buildings of Waterford city and revamp them into a breath-taking vision of their making. The artists add to over 80 stunning murals around Waterford city and county from previous years, ensuring that Waterford remains an essential cultural attraction and international go to street art destination.



People are invited to go and watch the magic happen for themselves, from Friday August 17th to Sunday 26th. “This year’s festival is going to be an absolute gem,” said Festival Manager Edel Tobin.

“We have live music, workshops, a food market, art trails, family activities and more and we are expecting a big turnout from locals and tourists alike. Every year we are amazed at the huge show of support and we know this year will be no different.”The Festival is introducing three new initiatives during this year’s festival, collaborating with more local artists than ever before, something Edel hopes to continue as the years go on.



One such artist is local wood carver and sculptor, John Hayes. John will be facilitating workshops to demonstrate his art process to YouthReach groups in Ballybeg. This campaign, coined “Art in Unexpected Places,” will work with the youth group to create wooden sculptures which will then, in turn be painted by a Walls Artist and displayed around the city. Artist Kevin Bohan is also hoping to bring something new to the walls, working with two Waterford based primary school groups with “dots painting.” The idea comes from an Aboriginal style of art and the children’s artwork of their favourite type of animal will be individually photographed and incorporated into Kevin’s wall painting.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

