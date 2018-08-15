Countdown to Daytripper 2018

Daytripper, Waterford city’s big music event of the year, takes place from Friday, August 24th to Sunday the 26th, and here are 10 good reasons why you shouldn’t miss THE gig of 2018.





SISTER SLEDGE have been wowing festival crowds all over Europe this Summer and almost stole the show from Bruno Mars in Dublin’s Marlay Park last month. The iconic 80s female group will be performing their greatest hits live with a 10 piece band on ‘DT Friday’.

BASEMENT JAXX are double Brit Awards winners as ‘Best Dance Act’ and make their Waterford debut on DT Saturday (10pm) as part of their high profile Summer tour which includes Hi (Ibiza), SW4 (London’s biggest dance festival) and Bestival. 10pm



RUDIMENTAL have had the biggest song of 2018, mirroring Clean Bandit last year who also headlined Daytripper. On Sunday, August 26th, you can be sure that a full to capacity crowd at the Gasworks will be singing along and just loving



HEATHER SMALL, both as lead singer with M People and as a solo act, has had some of the biggest selling singles of the last 20 years. On DT Friday you can be sure she will have plenty of Deise backing vocals as she performs ‘Moving On Up’, ‘One Night In Heaven’, ‘Search For The Hero’ and ‘Proud’

KING KONG COMPANY are “the best live act in Ireland today” say Pure M and who are we to disagree with them? Having filled the 10,000 capacity Cosby tent at Electric Picnic last year, the rumour is they will play a main stage slot this year! Before then you can catch their massive homecoming show on DT Saturday.

SIGALA is the Number One played act on UK Commercial Radio currently. His huge hits (including ‘Easy Love’, ‘Sweet Lovin’ and ‘Came Here For Love’) have had 500 million YouTube views and one billion Spotify plays. He is also one of the best Festival DJs on the planet as you will find out on DT Sunday.

Across the weekend there are loads of other top quality festival acts that are all known for creating feel good vibes wherever they go. So take a bow Jenny Greene, Mack Fleetwood, Smash Hits, Johnny Moy & Billy Scurry, MC Pat Flynn, Thank Funk and Marshal.

The Gasworks became Daytripper’s new home last year and its location and layout is the best yet. There is plenty of room for all, great sight lines and enough space to improve the layout and access to bar and food facilities.At just €46 per day, Daytripper prides itself on being one of the best value music festivals in the country, featuring acts of the calibre of those listed above for a price well below competing events. And finally because the event happens at a site just a few hundred yards walk from our lovely city centre, after the show you can stroll to your favourite pub or to the official After-Parties at Shortts, Heerys and Project in the Apple Market, featuring top quality live music – and hopefully a few surprises!