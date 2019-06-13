A Day to Unleash Your Creative Spirit!

Cruinniú na nÓg – the Gathering of the Young – takes place on June 15, and marks Ireland out as the first, and only, country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people!

Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people. The inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg took place in June 2018 with over five hundred events taking place in cities, towns and villages across the country – and of course in Waterford we have a big chunk of creativity for everyone!



On Saturday, June 15 the young people of Wateford City and County are invited to engage in their artistic communities. From outdoor sculpture to African drumming – what will you do to become your own creative hero?

Cruinniú na nÓg celebrates the young people of Ireland and their creative potential when thousands of parents, families and young people who will take part in a wide range of fun, free and creative activities. This year Waterford’s events see a host of galleries, theatres, artists, storytellers and libraries offering the young people of the City and County the opportunity to become part of their creative communities.

Cruinniú na nÓg works in partnership with Waterford City and County Council and is supported by RTÉ with the aim of enabling the creative potential of young people through a day of free activities, learning, engagements and fun!

To find out more go to cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie to sign up for workshops, talks and tutorials so much more!