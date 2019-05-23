DAYTRIPPER’s TOP 10

Gasworks is ready to rock for city’s big music weekend

The countdown is on to Daytripper 2019, Waterford’s biggest music event of the year, so here are 10 good reasons why you should not miss a great weekend in the heart of the city…

THE RTE CONCERT ORCHESTRA will be making their debut in the South East on Friday, May 31st, with the amazing show featuring DJ Jenny Greene and vocalist Gemma Sugrue that has sold nearly 100,000 tickets in Ireland over the last few years. If you love 90s Club Classics, this is the one for you. GAVIN JAMES returns in triumph to headline on the Saturday, six years after making his Waterford debut when he played first on the line-up at Daytripper 2013, supporting The Coronas. Gavin is now one of the most successful Irish acts all over the world and he’s buzzing for this one.



MADNESS promised to return to Waterford one day after the amazing response they received at the first Daytripper, the best concert the city has ever witnessed. True to their word, the Nutty Boys from Camden have included us on their 2019 ‘40th Anniversary Tour’ to once again play their Greatest Hits. HUDSON TAYLOR have played Waterford more than any other act over the last few years, as they have amassed a dedicated fan base for their folk/pop/rock radio friendly hits. After an amazing set at Electric Picnic 2018 to a crowd of 40,000, Alfie & Harry and their band are all set for their biggest Waterford show to date.

THE FRANK & WALTERS have had a real resurgence lately due to their seminal hit ‘After All’ finding a whole new audience, following a classic TV moment on the RTE/BBC production, The Young Offenders. The band have always had a great following in Waterford and will go down a treat just before Madness. SKAZOO ALLSTARS (aka Skunk) will get the crowd warmed up for Madness, just as they did at the first Daytripper back in 2013. The legendary Deise ska/mod/reggae covers band will be playing all the BIG hits you know and love.

2FM’S 40TH BIRTHDAY takes place on Friday, May 31st, so you can expect an extra special show from the RTE Concert Orchestra that night. The feelgood factor will be there from the start with classic 90s and 00s club sets from 2FM’s JJ Hartigan and Jenny Greene before the 90-minute finale with the full Orchestra. THE GASWORKS became Daytripper’s new home in 2017 and it’s location and layout is the best yet. There is plenty of room for all, great sight lines and enough space to chill at the bar & food area between acts. At under €50 per day, Daytripper prides itself on being one of the best value music festivals in the country, featuring 3Arena level headline acts plus great support acts, for a price well below competing events.!

And finally, because the event happens at a site just a few hundred yards walk from our lovely city centre, after the show you can stroll to your favourite pub or to the official After-Parties at Project, Electric Avenue and Heerys in the Apple Market, featuring top quality live music and hopefully a few surprises.

Daytripper runs from Friday, May 31st to Sunday, June 2nd.

For further details, visit daytripper.ie