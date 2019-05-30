DAYTRIPPER, YEAH!

The big music weekend of the year at the Gasworks

Waterford’s big music weekend of the summer is just days away, with Daytripper taking over The Gasworks on the Waterside this Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, May 31st to Sunday, June 2nd. Promoters are promising something for everyone over the festival’s three-night run with Jenny Greene and the RTE Concert Orchestra providing the ‘feelgood’ retro rave vibes on Friday night. There’ll be an outstanding line up of original Irish music on Saturday with Gavin James, Hudson Taylor and guests; and the return of the legendary nutty boys of Madness, with guests the Frank & Walters and Skazoo Allstars on Sunday to turn the Gasworks into one big ‘House Of Fun’.

Friday, May 31st

Since 2016, they have sold 50,000 tickets in Dublin, 25,000 tickets in Cork, 14,000 tickets in Killarney and 6,000 tickets in Galway. Now for the first time in the South East the RTE Concert Orchestra with Jenny Greene will show you the reason for the show’s amazing success. It’s ‘feelgood’ from start to finish with DJ sets from Jenny and 2FM’s JJ Hartigan, before the full 48-piece Orchestra take their seats and accompany Jenny and singer Gemma on all the massive club classics of the 90s, including Robert Miles ‘Children’, Tiesto’s ‘Adagio’, Orbital’s ‘Belfast’, Candi Stanton’s ‘You Got The Love’, Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’, and of course ‘Born Slippy’ by Underworld. New tracks have also been added for 2019 plus some ‘Special Guests, it’s simply a must see.

Saturday, June 1st

Six years after playing first on at the first Daytripper in 2013, Gavin James returns to headline the event as a global recording star and one of Ireland’s most successful live acts, having sold out the 14,000 capacity 3Arena and played to a full main stage crowd of 35,000 at Electric Picnic 2018. Gavin’s second album ‘Only Ticket Home’ has built on the success of ‘Bitter Pill’ and the global appeal of songs like ‘Nervous’, ‘Tired’, ‘Always’ and ‘Glow’ means that his World Tour is playing to huge crowds on every continent.

Special guests and Waterford favourites, Hudson Taylor, are sure to repeat the impact of their amazing full band Electric Picnic main stage set of 2018, with two hotly tipped Irish acts Brave Giant and Saarloos completing the line-up.

Sunday, June 2nd

When Madness headlined the first Daytripper back in 2013 (the best concert performance ever in the city), they were so blown away they promised to return one day. They have kept their word in the best way possible, including Waterford on their 40th Anniversary ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour this summer and on the June Bank Holiday Sunday too. Madness are even bigger in 2019 than they were six years ago, playing at large outdoor shows (40,000+) in the UK and headlining legendary festivals like Glastonbury. The Frank & Walters are special guests on the night, ‘After All’ it would be rude not to include these Waterford favourites!

Just as they did in 2013, local legends Skazoo Allstars will be playing an hour of ska classics to warm everyone up.

Tickets are still available at www.daytripper.ie, and No 21 Off Licence, The Glen and will also be available each night at the Daytripper box office on the way into the venue.