De la Salle College Music Society’s “The Addams Family”

De La Salle College Musical Society is celebrate its 40th anniversary with an exciting production of the hilarious comedy ‘The Addams Family’.

DLS MS under the wise guidance of Fr Sean Melody and Brendan Drohan, gave their first production, ‘Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ back in 1979.

Thirty nine shows later and having given a stage opportunity to thousands of young people, a completely new cast will ensure a great tradition continues when they perform ‘The Addams Family’.

The Addams Family will run at the DLS College Hall from Wednesday next, October 17th. It promises to be a brilliant show and perfect for this time of year. Young people will not only be familiar with it they will also thoroughly enjoy it.



The Addams Family is not just a strange lot, they are very different. When ‘girl from strange family meets boy from normal family’ and the two fall in love there are hilarious consequences with everything pointing to complete disaster!Gomez Addams played by Jack McGrath is a charismatic family man of Spanish decent who loves nothing more than to tango with his wife.Morticia is the beautiful matriarch of the family who knows her husband and daughter are keeping secrets from her and will stop at nothing to find out the truth.Morticia is played by Dirin Brett Lennon. Wednesday, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia is played by Niamh Fennessy. While she loves to torture her brother, she has now fallen in love and pleads with her family to ‘act normal’ for just one night so she can have her boyfriend and his family over to dinner. The show has a very talented young cast who are sure to entertain you whether you are seven or a hundred and seven! Don’t miss it.

Production is under the direction of Vicki Graham, Choreography is by Jennifer White, the Music Director is Fearghal O’Connor while the production’s co-ordinators are Laura Caulfield and Brother Ben.

There are three matinee performances, two for primary schools (Tuesday the 16th and Friday the 19th) – these are sold out. The third matinee is for TY Students on Wednesday the 17th and is selling very well. All matinees are at 10.30am. The performance on Wednesday night is for First Year students and families. There are performances on Thursday 18th, Friday 19th and Saturday 20th.

Tickets are priced €15 and €12 can be purchased from the DLS office on 051-875294 and Golden Discs at City Square on 051-853853.