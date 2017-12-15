Declan O’Rourke at the Royal December 23rd

Fifteen years in the making, Declan O’Rourke’s epic ‘Chronicles of the Great Irish Famime’ combines the best of traditional Irish music and the heart of modern song-writing to present a series of extraordinary true tales from the most dynamic period in Ireland’s history.



Inspired by John O’Connor’s book “The Workhouses of Ireland” O’Rourke wrote ‘Poor Boys Shoes’ the first song of the collection, and recalls, “The hair stood up on my neck when I read the lines: ‘The man who carried his wife from the workhouse to their old home, mile after weary mile, and was discovered next morning dead, his wife’s feet held to his breast as if he was trying to warm them…’ I had stumbled into a chapter of history I knew almost nothing about. I wanted to be a witness, to share these stories the best way I knew how, through music.”

A five-piece band from the album’s musicians will perform a concert at the Theatre Royal on December 23rd.

Said the man himself: “The songs in this project are an attempt to bring fresh air to an unhealed wound, and to remind the Irish people of what we have overcome.”

The gig begins at 8pm and tickets are priced €26 and are available from the Box Office on 051-874402 or online at www.theatreroyal.ie/events/declan-orourke.