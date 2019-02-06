Des Bishop at the Theatre Royal on February 15th



That’s good advice on the pitch but an even better metaphor for life especially when you don’t take advice well. How hard can it be for a man to say “point taken!” Des Bishop’s new show tries to digest the incredible changes we have seen in society in the last year and a half. Me Too, consent, trump, the 8th Amendment and how divided everyone is online. Everyone is welcome: snowflakes, the easily offended, those that complain about people being offended, PC and non-PC people, religious people and atheists. We all have points to take and goals to come!Come enjoy a great evening of comedy at Theatre Royal on Friday, February 15th (8pm).

Tickets priced €26 are available from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 051-874402 or visit www.theatreroyal.ie.