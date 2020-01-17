David Hennessy Musical & Dramatic Society Presents“The Full Monty”, The Stage Musical

A raucous, pop-rock-musical send-up of gender expectations and stereotypes… that takes it all off.The Full Monty is a story full of heart. Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humour and toe-tapping pizzaz, this heart-warming, upbeat comedy is a must for any theatre looking for a big hit.



The multi award winning production team includes Director David Hennessy, Musical Director David Hayes, Choreographer Margaret Kavanagh, so you can be guaranteed a night of stunning musical theatre. Early booking is strongly recommended for what will no doubt be..this year’s most revealing musical.

Waterford is going all the way. Go…Drop everything and book today. It’s literally all over in a flash!The show runs from Tuesday, March 10th to Saturday, March 14th 2020 at 7.30pm. Booking is now open. Price: Preview Tuesday €19.00 Stalls and Dress Circle and Upper Circle

Wednesday to Saturday Stalls and Dress Circle and Upper Circle (A-C) €21.00, Upper Circle (D-E): €20.00