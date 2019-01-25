Eleanor Tiernan to perform at Central Arts

Comedy star Eleanor Tiernan returns home with a new show that explores the rewards for removing your clothing, titled ‘Success Without A Sex Tape’. As her gig’s promotional material puts it: “So you still haven’t made your most intimate sexual acts available on pay per view? You’re not even willing to tweet so much as a naked pic? Let me guess, you’ve not provided any way for future generations to know if you even lost your virginity. How conventional! How are things in 1994? So far Eleanor has managed to remain a living breathing human without making a personal porno for public consumption.”



Eleanor may have been on such favourites as Irish Pictorial Weekly, Bridget and Eamon and the Savage Eye but “doing this sans nudité hasn’t been easy. There are so many excellent reasons to give in. Seeing the way others are rewarded for releasing footage of their sex lives makes it more and more difficult. Will personal dignity may be turning out to be the most expensive accessory of them all?”

This is a show about what happens when someone isn’t willing to give everything in the name of success and it touches down at Waterford’s Central Arts on Saturday, February 23rd.