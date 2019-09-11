Estuary Breezes at UHW

‘Estuary Breezes’, an exhibition of paintings by Barry Edwards, has opened at University Hospital Waterford (UHW). Featuring a beautiful collection of abstract landscapes, ‘Estuary Breezes’ continues until 25 October. This exhibition is presented under the Staff Art Wall initiative, managed by Waterford Healing Arts Trust and which aims to celebrate the creativity of HSE staff by providing an opportunity to display their work at the hospital, and is popular among patients, visitors and staff. Further details from /051 842664.



Barry Edwards refers to himself as a ’serial sketcher’, spending many hours walking along the River Suir shoreline and the Copper Coast making quick expressive studies in acrylic and crayon. Some pieces are completed on the spot, others are reworked in his garden studio where he makes larger paintings from the information and memories gathered.

Barry previously worked as an airport fireman. His love for painting was rekindled during rehabilitation, following a work injury in 2012.

When he isn’t painting, he works as a porter at UHW. He has exhibited in several art exhibitions around the country and was the winner of A Better Place exhibition at UHW in 2017.Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT) is Ireland’s leading arts and health organisation. Established in 1993, WHAT brings arts experiences to the bedsides of patients at University Hospital Waterford and other healthcare settings. WHAT believes that the arts contribute to the wellbeing and vitality of society and that engaging with the arts stimulates the participant’s sense of identity and creativity. WHAT supports the development of arts and health in Ireland and manages the national website