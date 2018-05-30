Eva Cassidy: The Story at the Theatre Royal

Elsa Jean McTaggart presents a tribute to her all-time favourite artist Eva Cassidy, which will touch down at Waterford’s Theatre Royal on Saturday, June 9th (8pm).With voice and guitar, she brings alive the essence of Eva as she relates the songs to the beautiful and yet tragic story of one of the world’s most iconic voices, which was not brought to light until two years after her untimely death at 33.Elsa’s voice has been described as ‘smooth as velvet… sultry’ (Joe Simmons, Edinburgh Tonight) and as “One of these very few people with a distinctive enough voice to do the music and songs of Eva Cassidy justice.” (Tom King Southside Advertiser).Tickets are priced €21 (Concession: €19) and are available from the Box Office on 051-874402 or www.theatreroyal.ie.

