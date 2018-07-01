“A Taste of Waterford” set to excite the senses

A FOOD and drink trail showcasing Waterford’s restaurants and top class produce commences this week.

‘A Taste of Waterford’ is a flagship fundraising event for Tintean Housing Association and will be launched this Wednesday July 18th at a prosecco reception at 6pm in the historic Choristers Hall at Waterford’s Medieval Museum.Each night on which the trail is staged a group of 20 people will meet in a central location and experience four of Waterford’s best restaurants, ending the night in one of the city’s exciting pubs.Local restaurants involved are Momo, La Boheme, The Olive Tree Tapas & Wine Bar, Suas Rooftop Bar, Everetts Restaurant, Emilianos, The Fat Angel, L’Atmosphere, Bodega, Sabai, and The Bay Tree Bistro.Participating bars are Revolution, Davy Macs, An Uisce Beatha.This food and culture trail of the city will be guided by Derek McGrath of Derek McGrath Tours.

Manager of Tintean Housing Association Claire O Sullivan explained that the inspiration for the fundraiser came from enjoying similar food and wine trails while abroad on city breaks.“We did one last year in Lisbon and what struck me most was that we were getting a little taste of each of the different restaurants, a bit about the history of Lisbon and what we were eating, but it was also great fun,” she said.She says there is a huge emphasis on local produce as part of ‘A Taste of Waterford’.

“It really is a taste of Waterford. This is Waterford on a plate,” she said.“We’re blessed in Waterford to have such high quality produce.”Claire says the event will allow participants to learn more about each individual restaurant, some of which are located in historic buildings.“Restaurants are doing this free or charge. 100 per cent of profits come to Tintean,” explained Claire who says the event represents “great value for money”.Located on Hennessy’s Road, Tintean Housing Association provides services for women who are homeless and operates a number of houses throughout the city for families with children who are homeless.“The demographic presenting to us now is very different,” said Claire.She explained that Tintean works with identifying the most appropriate services for women who present to them.“Women often form part of the hidden homeless,” she said.“They might be couch surfing but could be unsafe and unsuitable environments.”Tintean helps women to source suitable accommodation and also provides valuable information on how to be a good tenant, roles and responsibilities of tenants etc.

Tickets cost €60 and are available from Barry O’Sullivan in Fitzgerald Menswear Waterford and from Tintean Housing Association in 25/26 Virginia Crescent, Waterford, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Phone 051844076.Tickets are limited to 20 per night so purchase early to avoid disappointment.The event will run over four Wednesdays: 18th of July, 25th of July, 1st of August and 8th of August (sold out).Participants will spend approximately half an hour in each restaurant and will be presented with a tasting platter and drink accompaniment.Non-alcoholic drinks will be available.