Graduation Ceremony at Waterford Wexford Education & Training Board

Over 70 learners from all across Waterford and Wexford were awarded their graduation certificates at Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) by the Waterford Metropolitan Mayor Cllr. Sean Reinhardt on Friday November 17th, 2017.

The graduates from all across the Southeast region qualified in a range of disciplines including Furniture Design and Making, Construction Ground Work Skills, Information Technology Applications, Classic Car Restoration, Hairdressing, Training Delivery and Evaluation, Manual and Computerised Payroll and Bookkeeping, Reception and Frontline Office Skills, Early Childhood Care in Education, Health Service Skills, Food and Beverage Traineeship and Crystal Manufacturing with the House of Waterford Crystal.



In his presentation of graduation certificates at the Waterford Training Centre, Mayor Reinhardt said, “It is always fantastic to celebrate a milestone like today’s graduation; I am delighted to be here to celebrate with all of today’s hardworking graduates. I returned to education with the ETB, so I too am a past pupil; I am very proud of this organisation.Education offers us the tools and the keys to choosing whatever we do in life, choosing to study for a qualification with the ETB has now opened doors for you and will in the future continue to offer you more choices in life; choices that you would not otherwise have and you can now choose to do something that you love.I would like to wish all of the graduates the very best of luck with whatever path in life you select.”Commenting at the graduation ceremony Kevin Lewis, Chief Executive of Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board said, “This occasion is the high point in the year for both the graduates and the staff at Waterford and Wexford Training Centres, it is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by both parties.Attaining globally recognised skills and qualifications are critical to in order to continue to grow our economy, and it is our aim to deliver innovative training courses that meet the needs of Industry, and to assist our learners in securing and developing their careers. We are delighted to help to achieve this again this year and to also continue to grow our strategic industry partnerships with the Canadian Boilermakers Association and the House of Waterford Crystal to name but a few. It is through strategic collaborations like these that we ensure excellent career prospects and global opportunities for all of our graduates.Everyone at WWETB would like to congratulate all of the graduates on their hard work and offer every good wish for their future ambitions, they should be very proud of what they have accomplished.”In 2016, over 3,000 learners undertook training with Waterford and Wexford Training Services.The graduates were awarded certificates for their study; some of these students have completed full-time day and night courses, others include those who have chosen to return to study and a number of part-time night class students were also awarded.

A variety of courses suitable for many different learners including jobseekers, people entering the workforce for the first time, early school leavers, people with disabilities, those wishing to change careers and people looking to refresh their knowledge or gain new skills are delivered by Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board, for further details see www.wwetbtraining.ie and www.fetchcourses.ie or www.facebook.com/Waterford-Wexford-Training-Services