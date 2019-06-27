Fiona Ennis wins Molly Keane Award.



Fiona Ennis, winner of the Molly Keane Creative Writing Award for 2019 is from Butlerstown, has a BA in English and Philosophy and an MA in English Literature and Publishing from NUI Galway.

She also holds a PhD in Philosophy from University College Cork.

She lectures in Literature and Philosophy in Waterford Institute of Technology.

Fiona comes from a literary background as her father is the noted poet John Ennis who has published over twenty collections of poems and has had his poetry represented in numerous journals and anthologies

Fiona read her winning story at a presentation ceremony during the IMMRAMA Festival, Lismore and was presented with prize money of €500.

Margaret Organ, Arts Officer thanked all the entrants and judges for their work. She said that it was encouraging to see entries from all the counties in Ireland and then to have a Waterford winner on this occasion was testament to the writing talent in this county.

She also announced that entries have now opened for the national Waterford Poetry Prize 2019, results of which will be announced at the Waterford Writers Weekend in October during the Imagine Festival.

See waterfordcouncil.ie and waterfordarts.com for entry details.

Recipient of bursaries to attend ‘Time to Write’ with writer Lani O’ Hanlon at the Molly Keane Writers Retreat, Ardmore in August were also awarded.

Full bursaries went to Martine O’ Donovan and Ciara O’ Brien, Tramore and partial bursaries to Joanne McCarthy and Paul Casey, Waterford City.

