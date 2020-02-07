Five Year Plan at Garter Lane

Rehearsals are in full swing for Nicola Spendlove’s powerful and relevant new play, Five Year Plan. Presented by Stagemad, this thought-provoking story, directed by Ben Quinlan, comes to Garter Lane on March 19th and 20th. Cast includes Ema Lemon, Grannie Kavanagh and Abi McCormack

Five Year Plan follows a group of three friends, Sarah being the main character. Each scene meets the group five years on from the last scene. We see two of the characters, Hannah and Roisin, mature and move on with their lives.



We see Sarah stay the same, and the audience watches her turn from the ‘queen bee’ of the group to somebody immature and selfish, with an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.The main theme the play explores is addiction- is someone an addict if they are functional? At what point do we stop calling someone a party girl and start calling them an addict? At what point do friends have to walk away so that the addict can save themselves?

Nicola says of her play: It was like I was writing what would have been my own future had life gone slightly differently for me.Things like sexual assault and addiction, they might seem like topical issues. This is edgy or relevant. Genuinely not the case – they’re issues that you’d be hard pushed to find someone whose life hasn’t been touched by in some way, and that’s why they’re in my head and in my work.

Booking for this exciting new piece of theatre is now open at Garter Lane Box Office:051 855038.Online garterlane.ie