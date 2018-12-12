Foster & Allen at the Theatre Royal



Foster & Allen are bringing their “Putting On The Style” Tour to Theatre Royal Waterford on Saturday, January 5th (8pm, Tickets: €31). They may be the oldest swingers in town, as the song goes, but Foster & Allen are still topping the charts and packing in the audiences wherever they tour. Earlier this year they played 18 concerts in New Zealand and had an album “Timeless” in the New Zealand charts at No.5.

They have recently returned from a tour of the UK in October/November and their latest album release “Putting On The Style” was a Top 30 selling album in the UK album charts.Celebrating over 40 years together in the music business they will be performing all their hits, including ‘Bunch Of Thyme’, ‘Maggie’, ‘After All These Years’ and ‘Old Flames’ as well as some of their recent recordings such as ‘Burning Bridges’, ‘Galway Girl’, ‘We Owe It All To You’, ‘A Hug’ and songs from their new album “Putting On The Style” which was released in September 2018.

For more call the Theatre Royal Box Office on 051-874402 or visit www.theatreroyal.ie