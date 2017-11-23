Getting the Big Picture

Michelle Heffernan Reports



Just one year ago, Oscar winning director Anders Walter and Hollywood superstar Zoe Saldana, along with six Local Enterprise Offices in the South East launched the ‘South East Creative Corridor’.The SECC is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices funded under the Regional Action Plan for Jobs and was launched to support businesses and entrepreneurs developing work in the creative, film and audio-visual industries.The AV sector in Ireland employs over 6,000 people and already generates €500 million for our economy.In the South East there are already major industry players such as Panavision-Ardmore and Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny, with some historically significant international projects having been produced and shot in the region such as ‘Excalibur’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Braveheart’.The SECC aimed to build on this success and bring even more energy, creativity and employment to a region that has already developed what Regional director of Enterprise Ireland calls “a global reputation as one of the centres of Ireland’s film and television industry”

‘The Big Picture’ conference taking place November 17th in the Druid’s Glen Hotel, Wicklow will bring together the 78 businesses involved from the six counties in the South East and celebrate the significant progress that they’ve made with the help of the South East Creative Corridor

Peter Baxter, founder of Createschool and a participant of this innovative initiative said: “Participating in this programme was one of the best decisions that I have made in my business career. The fact that ongoing support, training and advice tailored to the creative industry have been on hand has been of real benefit. My business is in better shape to take advantage of opportunities and review best practices and so am I as a direct result of being part of The Creative Corridor.”

We are delighted to host this exciting conference”, says Sheelagh Daly, Head of Enterprise of the Lead Partner, LEO Wicklow.

“It offers an exciting platform for professionals and media to meet, share ideas and learn about how this innovative initiative has helped and will continue to help independent businesses in the region to not only survive but thrive in the fast-paced, changing world of content creation.”

Over €120,000 was awarded by the Local Enterprise Offices to participants of the South Eastern Creative Corridor (SECC) and ‘The Big Picture’ conference will allow for them to share their success stories” and invaluable wisdom on how to start up and thrive in this fast paced industry.