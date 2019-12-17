GLENN MURPHY – “Home For Christmas”

In aid of the WLR Christmas Appeal supporting the St. Vincent De Paul in West-Waterford

David Hennessy Musical & Dramatic Society are delighted to present “Home For Christmas” starring local singer Glenn Murphy (Tenor). After his success travelling the world with Celtic Woman on their international tour, singing onstage in the 3 Arena for Adele, and appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, he is excited to be performing in Waterford once again.



With Musical Direction by David Hayes (Riverdance, Voice Of Ireland), Guest singers Moylan , Padraic Di Fusco and also a choir from The Dungarvan Junior Musical Stage School Glenn and guests will take you on a journey with some of the most iconic, magical and memorable Christmas songs ever written. With such classics as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” “Oh Holy Night” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” “Mistletoe and Wine” “The Christmas Song” and many more, this promises to be one of the musical highlights of the year.

After Glenn’s sold out concert “From Me To You” in January 2019 at Garter Lane Waterford City & St Mary’s Church of Ireland, this is sure to be a wonderful night’s entertainment to get you in the Christmas spirit. Early booking is strongly advised!

Date: Friday the 20th of December 2019

Start Time: 8pm

Ticket Price: €21.00

Tickets available from The Wine Buff Grattan Square and Kelly’s Pharmacy, Abbeyside.