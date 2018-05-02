Wednesday, May 2nd

Guitar Legend Albert Lee at Theatre Royal

Published on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at 11:41 am

On Sunday next, May 6th the Theatre Royal will host two-time Grammy Award winner and legendary guitarist Albert Lee.
Having gained a reputation as a world class guitarist, performing with the likes of Eric Clapton and the Everly Brothers, Albert Lee now comes to the stage not as support musician but show-stopping front man

World renowned guitarist Albert Lee will take stage at Theatre Royal this Sunday.

Lee has been playing guitar for a whopping five decades, having picked up the instrument in 1958 at only 12 years of age and has recorded 14 solo albums. Tickets are €26 (€23 concession) and can be booked through the box office on 051-874402 or online at www.theatreroyal.ie. The show will start at 8pm.

