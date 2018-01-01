Healing Arts Trust’s New Year programme begins on Monday

Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT) has announced the renewal by AIB Ardkeen of its sponsorship of the ‘Healing Sounds in the Foyer’ music programme at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

‘Healing Sounds in the Foyer’ is a programme of monthly live music performances which aims to promote the positive relationship between music, health and wellbeing and to reduce stress and anxiety for patients, visitors and staff. The 2018 programme will begin with a special lunchtime performance by soprano Donna Roche on Monday, January 15th at 1.30pm.



Soprano Donna Roche’s musical journey began in Waterford city and she is certainly no stranger to domestic audiences. Donna began her training at WIT and went on to study with Dr. Veronica Dunne at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. She has just completed a BA in Music from WIT and is now studying for a Professional Masters in Education in Music at University of Limerick. She recently returned from a successful US tour of a new Irish musical called “Find Your Way Home.”Donna lifted the roof of the Theatre Royal at “A Night for Billy” with a poignant rendition of “Climb Every Mountain” in memory of the legendary broadcaster and has appeared in sold out Cork Opera House productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” and “Hey! Mr. Director.” She also appeared in “The Promise” at the Helix Theatre in Dublin and at the 3Arena for Canadian tenor Josh Groban’s “All that Echoes” tour.‘Healing Sounds in the Foyer’ has been kindly sponsored by AIB Ardkeen since 2015 and was shortlisted for a national Allianz Business to Arts Award in 2017.

Announcing details of the sponsorship renewal, Claire Meaney, Acting Arts Director of WHAT said: “We are delighted that AIB Ardkeen has chosen to continue to support our Healing Sounds in the Foyer programme for 2018. AIB Ardkeen is an ideal partner for us, given their commitment to the local community and the enthusiastic, willing and hands-on support of their management and staff, and we are very grateful to them for their tremendous support.”

Carol Normoyle, Branch Manager of AIB Ardkeen stated: “We are delighted to support this wonderful programme. WHAT is close to the hearts of the people of Waterford as the local community can see and feel the difference WHAT makes to the hospital experience.



“The live music performances of the ‘Healing Sounds in the Foyer’ programme bring a positive, softer atmosphere to the clinical setting at what is often a difficult time for patients, their families, visitors and staff.“Customers of the bank have spoken vividly about the difference music in the hospital setting has made to their experience, as a result of which, AIB Ardkeen staff are unanimously supportive of the activities of WHAT.”

For further details, visit www.waterfordhealingarts.com or call 051-842664

Main Photo: Noel Browne