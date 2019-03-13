Hey, Pat Shortt is back, lads!

Following the sell-out successes of ‘The Hall’, ‘Selfie’ and ‘How’s Tings?’ and fresh from starring roles in the hit play ‘A Skull in Connemara’ and the film ‘The Belly of The Whale’, comedian Pat Shortt is back on the road with his latest quirky look at Irish life.Featuring brand new material and sketches, ‘Hey!’ is a rogue’s gallery of odd ball characters, bizarre situations and even a song or two. Pat promises a whole raft of new characters and also promises to get “down and dirty with the audience!”



‘Hey!’ delivers a peculiar take on modern life that only the unique imagination of Pat Shortt could conjure up. See for yourself this Friday night, March 15th (8pm) at the Theatre Royal.

Tickets priced €29 are available from the

Box Office( 051-874402) or www.theatreroyal.ie