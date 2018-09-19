Imagine Festival Set to Be “Deliciously Dark”

‘Deliciously Dark’ best describes a key theme for this year’s Imagine Arts Festival, which takes place in Waterford City from October 18th to the 28th.

Pre-Halloween high jinks for all ages come courtesy of a number of exciting premium events including the inimitable Spraoi’s latest production ‘Wicked Woods’; Stomptown Brass’ ‘Requiem for Truth’ featuring a raucous New Orleans style jazz funeral and Waterford Youth Arts’ ‘Horribly Historical Trails – both of which take place amidst the narrow back streets of this medieval City.

Those who prefer to walk in the light will not be disappointed with over 130 eclectic and international events to choose from which celebrate theatre, dance, music, visual art, discussion and debate. Imagine welcomes the return of the Waterford Writers Weekend this year which will be hosted by RTE’s Rick O’Shea and features interviews with some of Ireland’s leading literary luminaries including Authors John Boyne and Cecilia Ahearn.



Other highlights in this year’s Festival include a rare live recording of RTE’s Sunday Miscellany which celebrates 50 years this year; ‘Terakaft’ a Tuareg Rock Band from Mali; ‘Meeting Mr Ruckle – a retrospective exhibition of the work of American Artist Ernest Ruckle who resided in Waterford from the 1980’s until his recent death; David McSavage’s new show ‘A Terrible Want’ and a Mayoral reception for esteemed Irish film maker and Waterford native George Morrison featuring screenings of his movies including the powerful and iconic ‘Mise Eire’ plus the biggest flour fight to ever take place as clans of Vikings and festival-goers prepare for ‘Blaa-Mageddon’.Imagine also welcomes the return of the ever popular Gala concert of internationally celebrated Irish musician and composer John Dwyer who will be joined by many friends and acclaimed musicians including the Castle Ceile Band and Sean Keane, renowned fiddle player with the Chieftains.

Speaking about this year’s Imagine Festival, Ollie Breslin, Festival Director said “This year’s Imagine Festival can best be described as a behemoth and a glorious celebration of the Arts in all its shapes and guises. National and International attention for this event continues to grow year on year, placing Waterford firmly on the map for its cultivation and celebration of the Arts. Most importantly, Imagine encourages new and emerging talent providing the perfect platform for younger performers and artists to showcase their abilities. We are confident that this year’s Imagine Festival programme has something for everyone and we look forward to celebrating the Arts with people of all ages”.The festival was launched at the Granary on Thursday last, with Colm Williamson of Waterford Whispers News providing a hilarious hint of what his live Theatre Royal Show will offer. “I’d encourage people to step outside of their comfort zone and give something that’s on during the festival that they’ve not experienced a go,” Ollie Breslin added. “You never know: you might just surprise yourself!”

Please visit www.imagineartsfestival.com for a full schedule of events and activities.