The seventeenth annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing celebrated a theme of ‘Extraordinary Adventures’ and visitors from all over the country descended upon the heritage town to enjoy a series of events.Talks took place with Neil Oliver, author, and the presenter of the TV series Coast; explorer and author Sarah Outen took her audience on an adventure around the globe by boat, by bike and by kayak.And festivalgoers travelled through the depths of Africa with author Lerato Mogoathle as she discussed her book ‘Vagabond’, Dr Robyn Rowland shared personal travel tales from Turkey, the Balkans and Australia and author Rosita Boland told of some daredevil moments from her new travel book Elsewhere; one woman, one rucksack, one lifetime of travel.

Earlier in the week, the festival opened with the screening of the documentary ‘Congo – An Irish Affair’ which was broadcast to a full house which included some of the soldiers from what is now referred to as the siege of Jadotville. Historian Donald Brady spoke of Waterford novelist Regina Maria Roche and traditional musician Charlie Piggott took his audience on a journey of musical travels.The final day of the festival was ‘Family Fun Sunday’ and crowds enjoyed the activities, and atmosphere at the town’s Millennium Park with lots of entertainment on offer from The Booley House.

Commenting on the 2019 festival one of the festival’s organiser’s Jan Rotte said, “We are delighted to welcome lots of new faces to Lismore for Immrama this year, the programming this year has been all about adventure, some of the travel journeys we have heard over the weekend have been fascinating. We would like to thank everyone for joining us and making the 2019 festival a great success and indeed to our sponsors and supporters for their ongoing commitment.”