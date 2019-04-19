Interviews ongoing for WYA Glass documentary

After meeting and interviewing many of the workers from Waterford Crystal, the interviewing stage for the social history documentary is soon coming to a close. Interviews will be ongoing until the end of April, so if you would like to reminisce on your time in Waterford Crystal and tell your story on working there, your pride in the work, the good times and the people you worked with. If you wouldn’t mind talking in front of a camera Ollie Breslin from WYA (Waterford Youth Arts) would be delighted to hear from you.

So far Ollie has conducted 25 interviews from nearly every department and with people who worked at the Glass in all its manifestations from Kilcohan, Johnstown, Kilbarry and Dungarvan. However, he still feels that there are more stories to capture to get the documentary just right. If you know any ex-workers who would not mind being interviewed and are willing to be filmed contact WYA at 051-879377 or send an email to olliebres@gmail.com.Meanwhile, WYA is always keen to add to its fantastic team of volunteers. As part of the WYA team, you will be assisting with Workshop Tutors to help create the younger generation of local Artists. For adults, it’s a great way of learning about the arts, be it film, drama, art, circus skills (!), creative writing and dance through participation and leading, learning new skills and discovering a new part of yourself while giving back something to the next generation. Ideally, WYA would be looking for people who would have two hours available each week to assist with workshops, details of which can be found on www.waterfordyoutharts.com.

This role would be perfect for a person who is driven, open to new experiences, likes working with young people and has a genuine interest in the arts. All potential volunteers will have to go through Garda Vetting to be considered for the role.If you would like more information you can drop into the Arch on Barrack Street, make an enquiry through WYA’s Facebook and Twitter pages, contact the company through email at info@waterfordyoutharts.com or call reception at 051-879377 for an immediate response.