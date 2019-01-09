Irish premiere of ‘Lovesong’ at Garter Lane



Red ‘n Blue Theatre is proud to present the Irish Premiere of ‘Lovesong’, a story of one couple, told from two different points in their lives – as young lovers in their late 20s and as worldly companions looking back on their relationship. The play will run at Garter Lane Arts Centre from Thursday, January 17th to Saturday, January 19th (8pm; Tickets: €16/Concession: €14). Their past and present selves collide in this beautiful tale of togetherness. All relationships have their ups and downs; the optimism of youth becomes the wisdom of experience. Love, according to its writer, Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady) is “a leap of faith”.

This premiere production will be performed by Jenny Fennessy, Dylan Kennedy, Sean Ahern and Mary Flavin Colbert.

Jenny Fennessy’s credits include Call the Midwife (BBC), King Lear directed by Greg Doran (Royal Shakespeare Company), Cymbeline directed by Melly Still (Royal Shakespeare Company), Liola directed by Sir Richard Eyre (National Theatre, London), Othello directed by Mark Lambert (Theatre Royal), A Life directed by Eleanor Rhode (Finborough Theatre) Blink directed by Killian Collins (Central Arts), The Bus directed by Philip Hardy (Barnstorm Theatre Company) and The Salvage Shop directed by Jim Nolan (Garter Lane).

Dylan Kennedy has appeared in The Young Graham Norton (Channel 4), Katie Roche directed by Caroline Byrne (Abbey Theatre), Hansel and Gretel directed by Katie Mitchell (National Theatre), Philadelphia Here I Come directed by Lyndsey Turner (Donmar Warehouse), Peter Pan directed by John Tiffany (National Theatre of Scotland), The Beauty Queen of Leenane directed by Tony Cownie (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh) Romeo in Romeo and Juliet directed by Ben Horlsen (Antic Disposition), The Bus directed by Philip Hardy (Barnstorm Theatre Company) and All Over Town directed by Tom Creed (Project Arts Centre, Dublin).

Dylan and Jenny hail from Cork and Waterford respectively. Early in their careers they left Ireland to pursue acting work in London. Fifteen years later Dylan and Jenny have worked with some of the best theatre directors including Tony award winner John Tiffany, Oliver award winners Katie Mitchell, Lyndsey Turner, Sir Richard Eyre and current artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Greg Doran. Dylan and Jenny have now returned to Ireland, combined their experience, passion and knowledge and formed Red ‘n Blue theatre company. This will be their debut production.

As young actors they were given excellent opportunities from local drama groups before working in London. Jenny played Bridget in Jim Nolan’s Moonshine with Brideview Drama group which won the All Ireland Drama festival final. This success led to her first professional acting job in Jim Nolan’s The Salvage Shop in Garter Lane. Dylan played Joseph in The Everyman Palace, Cork in Joseph and his Techni-Coloured Dream Coat and Rolf in The Sound of Music at The Cork Opera House. Giving professional acting opportunities to amateur actors is something that Blue ‘n Red Theatre Company feel very passionate about. In ‘Lovesong’, Sean Ahern and Mary Flavin-Colbert will be making their professional debuts. Sean Ahern won best supporting actor in the RTE All Ireland final with Brideview drama for his portrayal of Mick Tracey in The Stolen Child. In fact he is no stranger to All Ireland finals having won the One Act Drama League of Ireland final last year playing Nashie in The Quiet Land and finishing second this year with Where is this Malabar?

Both shows were produced by The Palace Players who have been in All Ireland Finals on three other occasions with Sean in The Lonesome West, The Wake and The Gigli Concert. Sean’s credits include Bull McCabe in The Field, Jap Kavanagh in The Kings of the Kilburn High Road, Byrne in Big Maggie, Pato in The Beauty Queen of Leenane and John Bosco in The Chastitute. . Mary Flavin Colbert is also an award winning actress having picked up the best actress in a supporting role award in 2015 playing Missus in Conversations on a Homecoming. This production by The Palace Players went on to win the RTE All Ireland Drama Festival final. Mary has also just been nominated for the best performance award for Hannie in Where is this Malabar?

She is well known at The All Ireland Drama Festival finals having been in The Wake and The Crucible with The Palace Players and in Out of Order and Albertine in Five Times with Ballyduff Drama Group. Other credits include the title role in Moll, Maggie in Dancing at Lughnasa, Mag in The Beauty Queen of Lennane and Madge in Philadelphia Here I Come.

This production is supported by Waterford City & County Council and Creative Waterford.

For bookings, call Garter Lane Arts Centre on 051-855038 or email ticket@garterlane.ie