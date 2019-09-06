It’s all about the transition



Key pieces to get you from Summer to Autumn 2019.

With Autumn fast approaching I’m reluctantly putting the sundresses and gladiator sandals to the back of the wardrobe, but as much as I love the Summer there’s just something classy about Autumn fashion which makes it my favourite season by far.

So bring on the chill in the evening let those leaves fall and get ready to snuggle up fireside to do a bit shopping. Here is a little bit of inspiration before you hit the shops, or you click “add to cart” on the best transitional pieces to invest in going from Summer to Autumn…

On top of my list is a good pair of boots and what better to transition from Summer to Autumn than a pair of sock boots. They look equally great with skinny jeans and dresses and add a touch of class to any outfit



We all know too well that the Irish weather can bring all the seasons in one day especially at this time of year as we head into Autumn so you can’t go wrong with a good shirt dress. Pop on a biker jacket and tights for those cooler evenings or a strappy sandal and your favourite sunnies for milder days.

Ladies a must have if you don’t already own one is the coatigan! Light weight and cosy perfect for this “in-between” time of year.

When it comes to accessories you can’t get better than a blanket scarf. Get longer out of your summer tops and dresses by adding a blanket scarf to beat the chill. The possibilities are endless, wear it as a scarf, a shawl or wrap it around you blanket style if you are lucky enough to get to an end of summer barbecue.

Finally, “if you want to get ahead get a hat” top off any outfit with a stylish broad brimmed felt hat.



And there you have it, adios Summer, Autumn let’s be havin’ ya!

Check out glitterball.ie