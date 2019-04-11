Jason Byrne at the Theatre Royal

Comedian Jason Byrne brings his “You Can Come In, But Don’t Start Anything” show to Waterford’s Theatre Royal on Thursday, April 18th (8pm; tickets: €23). The star of ‘Ireland’s Got Talent’, Byrne is one the most exciting live comedy performers in these islands. What he achieves on a stage cannot be adequately described by audience members, critics or fellow comics. Thus, his sold-out shows become a secret shared experience among his audience.



Every night stars are born, friendships are formed, mascara is ruined and pants are binned. Don’t miss the chance to become part of this unique comedy experience but don’t forget to bring spare pants. Please note that this show is for over-15s.

For Box Office details call 051-874402

or visit www.theatreroyal.ie