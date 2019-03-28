John B Keane reimagined

John B Keane’s timeless tale of young love, materialism, family life, and women’s place in the world gets the contemporary treatment by one of Ireland’s most promising up and coming theatre groups, Fourth Wall, in Garter Lane on Saturday, April 6th. Though set in the 1960s, ‘Sive’ is carefully casted, and stunningly produced, demonstrating that its enduring themes and contrasting emotions are as relevant today as they were when it was first produced.



The direction by David Corri is faithful to the tragic-comedy elements of the play and employs the rural background of the talented actors to fashion an authentic and memorable production.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Moore’s Mena signature portrayal of a competent and successful woman who has brought a “fortune” and some business sense to the failing small hill farm is multi-dimensional. She motivates her “gomaral” of a husband but perceives his mother and niece to be impediments to their future happiness.

Stasia Kilroy as Sive brings an innocent brightness and light to the stage. Jamie Drury playing Liam Scuab displays passion and principle as a youth prepared to take on the world for Sive. The chemistry of young love sparks between the pair but there is a constant dampening of Sive’s spirit as her life spins out of control.The travelling tinkers Pats Bocock by John Kavanagh, and Carthalawn by Coleman Young serve as essential and effective narrators through song and story. Kavanagh’s dignified portrayal a traveller is a celebration of human decency.

Young’s melodious tones have the effect of a Greek chorus and provide a solemnity to the production.The backstage crew of Catherine Scully and Eamonn Delaney with Stage Manager Noel Ryan ensure seamless continuity, while set design by Keith Mason, lighting by Lar Scully and sound by Eimear Corri provide the perfect backdrop to this masterly play.

This is set to be another big Garter Lane seller so get your

tickets now from www.garterlane.ie.