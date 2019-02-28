John Connors at Garter Lane

@@@text

John Connors, the award-winning Love/Hate actor, has made his maiden bow as playwright with this a one-man show about three Dublin teenagers being enticed into a life of crime.In ‘Ireland’s Call’, the audience follows the lives and family histories of three young men growing up in Coolock on Dublin’s northside.



What shapes them and entices them to a life of crime? Examining issues of class, religion and identity, this new play, which runs at Garter Lane Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 13th (8pm, tickets: €15) is an unflinching exploration of the Irish psyche, bringing our collective guilts, secrets and flaws to the surface.



