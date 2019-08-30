Jon Kenny becomes the Crowman

JON KENNY, of D’Unbelievables fame, is touring with a new play, Crowman, that comes to the Theatre Royal on Saturday 31st August. Written and directed by north-Cork writer Katie Holly, the play received standing ovations every night during its inaugural run in Cork Midsummer festival last year.

The main character of Crowman is Dan Lonergan. The play is an account of the hilarious characters that inhabit his life on a daily basis and a love story that never was.



Poignant and comic, Kenny carries the audience on a roller-coaster ride from his childhood to middle age, from the hurling pitch to the pub and from one uproariously funny character to the other.It is about lost love and the sense of belonging and not belonging in a small community. Most of all it is about the humanity and decency of the local characters found in every rural village and town in Ireland.‘Set in a sparsely decorated kitchen, this intimate one-man show starring Jon Kenny (D’Unbelievables) feels like a window into the soul of a lonely bachelor, Dan. A crow-hating man who noisily tries to shoo the blighted birds away, Dan measures out his life by the number of funerals he has to attend every week

They are social occasions with the added bonus of refreshments….. Kenny is brilliant in the role, conveying the gamut of emotions. Katie Holly’s script is strong, conjuring up a life of quiet desperation.’.(Irish Examiner)

Tickets €21 on sale now from Box Office/Tel: 051-874402 or www.theatreroyal.ie.