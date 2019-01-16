Kevin McGahern goes ‘Solo’ at Central Arts

Kevin McGahern, the star of RTE’s ‘Republic of Telly’, will premiere his brand-new ‘Solo Pollo’ tour at Central Arts in Waterford this Friday night, January 18th before embarking on a national tour.

The Solo Pollo tour shall see the silver tongued Cavan native bringing a mix of traditional stand-up, character based comedy in addition to humorously themed songs.



In the show, Kevin will talk about his first year of marriage, dying with flatmates, avoiding getting shot in America, how to get away with drunk driving and how to survive a terrorist attack.Best known as the host of ‘Republic of Telly’, ‘Kevin McGahern’s America’ and as Sim Card in RTE’s ‘Hardy Bucks’, Kevin’s laid-back, straight-faced delivery elevates the absurdity of his subject matter in his own entirely unique way.

As well as being a regular in the top Irish comedy clubs, in particular the Laughter Lounge, McGahern has performed at a range of festivals including the Vodafone Comedy Festival, Galway Comedy Carnival, Body and Soul, Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit and at the Edinburgh Fringe. Kevin McGahern’s show is the first of a new comedy programme announced by Central Arts for 2019 which includes some of the country’s best comedy talent such as Alison Spittle, Gearóid Farrelly, Farmer Michael and Kathleen, Chris Kent, Eleanor Tiernan and Joanne McNally.



