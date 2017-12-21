Last Minute Gift Ideas

Michelle Heffernan Reports



The Coffee Maker



Are you tired of listening to himself/herself harp on about below standard coffee? Give them the gift of great homemade coffee this holiday season with a sophisticated coffee maker. There are manual espresso machines, which can create anything from espresso to ristretto, there are bean to cup machines, that grind beans to pour a delicious coffee shot, or there are capsule machines, with specially made capsules for the type and strength of desired coffee. For those on a lower budget, a simple filter coffee machine is a great gift for making simple, unfussy black coffee. Ask your local electrical retailer for the best deals in coffee makers.

The Fitbit

A fitbit is an activity tracker which helps you track your fitness goals and motivate you by tracking your exercise, weight, sleep and diet. They can be synced with your mobile and some even store music and apps. There are many types on the market, ranging from approximately €60-200 +, and generally the more expensive types carry more features and longer battery life. Activity trackers are offered not only by the Fitbit Company but also by other technology manufacturers such as Garmin, Samsung or Misfit. Speak to a sales rep in your sports store or electronics retailer for more information.



Luxury Slippers

Comfortable and durable slippers are a gift that will last all through the New Year.

For real luxury, opt for a lining made from organic material such as wool or cotton. Generally, slippers made of artificial materials tend to get smellier faster, breathe poorly, and offer less durability compared with slippers made of natural materials. Think also about arch support, a solid sole and care guidelines; there’s no use buying an expensive slipper if it cant be easily washed and maintain its cosiness factor. Look for a sales assistant specialising in footwear when purchasing a luxury pair.

Perfume



Perfume names seem designed to confuse. There’s Eau de Toilette, eau de parfum, eau de cologne etc. The difference is, in fact, in the concentration of oils in the fragrance. The highest concentration is in pure perfume (or parfum). Next would be Eau de Parfum, then Eau de Toilette, and finally Eau de Cologne. Eaux de colognes offer between just two to five per cent of aromatic compounds, while perfume, (or parfum) features somewhere between 20 to 40 per cent of scented perfume ingredients. This means perfumes will last much longer on the body (up to 24 hours) while, eau de parfum would last about six hours and eau de toilette/cologne will usually need a second application during the day. When buying for yourself, remember to test on skin as well as blotting paper, as skin type can affect smell. Cleanse your palette between sniffs of different scents by smelling your shirt or handbag. If buying for another, look to what they usually wear, and try for a fragrance of similar tones.

Lotions

Body lotions, body butters and body creams make for another medley of confusing terms. To briefly explain, body butter is the thickest of the three, which has a consistency similar to the butter we eat. It has the strongest scent and lasts longer than both lotion and creams.

Cream products are thinner than body butters and are typically whipped. Creams usually contain the same basic ingredients as butters, plus water based ingredients, perhaps including aloe vera or a herbal infusion. Lotions then, are similar to creams but are even lighter (because they contain more water) and provide the thinnest type of application. They are generally lighter in consistency than butters or creams, and will not necessarily moisturise or last as long. Lotions tend to be better for those with oilier skin, while body butters lock in more moisture and are great for dry skin areas. Consider buying yourself/loved one a lotion/butter similar to their perfume, for a more moisturising method of smelling good.