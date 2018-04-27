Laura Mulcahy at Central Arts on May 5th

On Saturday, May 5th, acclaimed Irish songstress Laura Mulcahy will bring her energetic and emotional set to Central Arts.

Laura is legendary for her honest, human, emotionally-charged and highly creative performances and has been named as one of the top 10 hottest music acts to watch out for this year by Dermot Lambert of 2XM, buzz.ie and the Daily Star newspaper.



Her electrifying show will play material from her latest album ‘Funeral, Home, Lizard’ and special guest musician Mary Greene will join her on stage on the night. This is a Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) event with ID required.Doors open at Central Arts at 8pm. Tickets are €10 and areavailable from lauramulcahycentral.eventbrite.ie.