Local playwright’s work to feature in ‘First Fortnight’

Ferrybank-based playwright Petra Kindler’s well-received play, ‘It’s In The Blood?!’, will be staged in Dublin’s Project Arts Centre as part of the 2019 First Fortnight Festival, which has secured the rights to host the European Mental Health Festival.

‘It’s in the Blood’ tackles religion, family, black magic, chlorinated chickens, visa struggles, migration and mental health, women and men, beauty queens “and then some!” according to Petra.



The production is a joint venture between Tete Adehyemma Dance Theatre (Ghana) and notable German theatre company Cactus Junges Theatre, which combined, operates under the name SISIMBOM, which is Ghanaian for “putting to sea together”. Actress Gifty Wiafe, a young woman from Ghana now living in Germany, lights up the stage with her unique blend of humour, heart, wit and truth. She dances, tells stories, plays drums and sings. “Of course,” some Europeans quickly conclude, “that’s in her blood somehow, isn’t it?” But Gifty Wiafe begs to differ! A modern intermediary between cultures and continents, she takes the audience on a rollercoaster of a personal and intercontinental journey.

Petra Kindler has collaborated with both theatre companies on a number of national and international award-winning productions. Cactus commissioned her to write both a German and an English-language script for ‘It’s in the Blood?!’. The German version of the play has been touring Germany since September 2016 to unanimous critical and audience acclaim and remains in high demand. A tour across Ghana in 2017 proved equally successful.Supported by Waterford City & County Council and Garter Lane Theatre, Waterford, ‘It’s In The Blood?!’ will run at the Project Arts Centre from January 3rd to 5th (7.30pm) and at Garter Lane on January 8th (9.30am) and January 9th (9.30am and 7.30pm).